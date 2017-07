06:15 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5777 , 07/07/17 Tamuz 13, 5777 , 07/07/17 London Mayor calls for full ban of Hezbollah London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged British Home Secretary Amber Rudd to fully ban the Hezbollah terrorist group, the British Jewish News reported on Thursday. According to the report, the London Mayor confirmed to Labour London assembly member Andrew Dismore that he’d write to Rudd after flags of the terror group were openly flown during the Al-Quds parade in the capital last month, with police taking no action. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs