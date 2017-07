Prominent Jewish leaders on Thursday met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his deputy during a visit to the Hungarian Jewish Community initiated by the Rabbinical Center of Europe.

The delegation consisted of Israel’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi David Lau, General Director of the Rabbinical Center of Europe and European Jewish Association, Rabbi Menachem Margolin and Hungarian Rabbis, Rabbi Baruch Oberlander and Rabbi Shlomo Kovesh, Head of the EMIH community.