Tamuz 13, 5777 , 07/07/17

Russia blocks UN condemnation of North Korea

Russia on Thursday objected to a United Nations Security Council condemnation of North Korea's latest rocket launch, Reuters reported. The reason for Russia's objection, diplomats said, was the fact the U.S.-drafted statement labeled the rocket that was tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and Moscow disagrees.