Smotrich to Arutz Sheva: 'I agree to primaries but I want a religious party'

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) related on Thursday to the demand of his party, the National Union, to unite with the Jewish Home party, which is urging National Union members to run in the Jewish Home primaries rather than being placed on reserved spots on the Jewish Home Knesset list.

"I'm willing to run in the primaries," Smotrich told Arutz Sheva, adding that unity between the Jewish Home and the National Union would not collapse over the issue of primaries, but rather on the question of whether the party would remain a religious Zionist party.