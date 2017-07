03:42 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5777 , 07/07/17 Tamuz 13, 5777 , 07/07/17 Bennett blasts Channel 10: It's 'the New Israel Fund channel' Education Minister and Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett on Thursday blasted Channel 10, saying it resists any Jewish characteristic. "The New Israel Fund Channel (Channel 10) leads an all-out war against every Jewish and Zionist characteristic in the country. Kiddush is primitive. Jerusalem Day is nationalistic. A resident of the settlement enterprise is violent and uprooting olive trees. The Israeli flag is fascist,” Bennett wrote on Facebook. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs