The initiative to restrict kosher shechita( ritual slaughter) in Holland has been prevented and the Dutch community hopes this will send a message to other European countries trying to restrict shechita.
News BriefsTamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17
Dutch community breathes a sigh of relief over shechita
