22:49 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Rivlin at Maccabiah opening:We hope for sporting spirit President Ruby Rivlin announced the opening of the 20th Maccabiah which will symbolize 50 years of a unified Jerusalem. Rivlin said that "the sporting spirit pushes us to breach the borders of body and of soul and this is the spirit which invented Zionism, the same spirit which initiated the Maccabiah, the same spirit which we hope to see here today during the games.

► ◄ Last Briefs