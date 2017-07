Israel is a world leader in internet sales according to a survey made on the subject. 95% of Israelis have bought items online at least once, as opposed to 81% of Germans, 77% of Americans and 72% of the French.

The main reason Israelis buy more online according to the survey is the inflated prices of items sold in Israeli stores as opposed to the relatively cheap prices of commercial sites abroad. In most cases the difference can be 20% or more for identical items.