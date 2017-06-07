22:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Hiker falls from height at Mitzpeh Zohar near Dead Sea A hiker fell off a cliff near Mitzpeh Zohar in the southern Dead Sea region. Volunteers from the Arad rescue team managed to extricate the injured man and due to the severity of his injuries, he was flown by helicopter to hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs