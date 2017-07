Last month a 12-year-old boy, Adam Schrem, was found dead in a Tel Aviv apartment, a short time after his mother's apartment had been burned.

An investigation revealed that the boys' mother gave him relaxation pills in order to help him cope with the fact that their apartment had been burned. The boy had an allergy to the pills and died as a result of this.

A few days later the mother of the boy, Sivan Lavie, committed suicide.