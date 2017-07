Education Minister Naftali Bennett, the leader of the Jewish Home party, sharply attacked Channel 10 for its attacks on Jewish aspects of Israel.

Bennett claimed that the channel is funded by the New Israel Fund and called it "the channel of the New Israel Fund in Israel."

"Kiddush is primitive. Jerusalem Day is nationalistic, a resident of Judea and Samaria is a violent uprooter of trees and the Israeli flag is fascist," Bennett wrote about channel 10's views on his Facebook page.