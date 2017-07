21:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 70-year-old woman bitten by snake, moderate condition A 70-year-old lady was bitten by a snake in the village of Bacsara-Samia in the Upper Galilee. MDA teams treated her and transferred her in moderate condition to the Nahariya hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs