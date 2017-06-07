Thousands of people are demonstrating in Hamburg against the G-20 conference to take place Friday in the city. Police are using water cannon to disperse the demonstratioons, made up of environment activists and extreme left-wing elements.
21:37
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17
Thousands protest G-20 conference in Hamburg
Thousands of people are demonstrating in Hamburg against the G-20 conference to take place Friday in the city. Police are using water cannon to disperse the demonstratioons, made up of environment activists and extreme left-wing elements.
