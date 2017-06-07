MK Ohana:'This suffering must end'

The Committee for Equal Division and Social Equality in the Knesset, headed by MK Miki Zohar(Likud) held its initial discussion Thursday on the matter of false accusations by spouses, this despite attempts by women's groups to prevent the discussion.

The discussion was led by MK Yoav Kish, the head of the Knesset committee, as Zohar was absent for personal reasons.

MK Amir Ohana said that as an attorney he had been in "police cellars" and had seen men who "found themselves arrested and felt that their world was collapsing and there was no incentive for a jilted wife not to submit false accusations about being hit or abused in order to help their position.

Arutz Sheva's Gil Ronen brought statistics proving that the amount of false accusations of abuse of children submitted during divorce proceedings is 14-23%.