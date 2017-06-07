Smotrich:I agree to primaries but in a religious party

MK Betzalel Smotrich(Jewish Home) has agreed that members of the National Union will run in the Jewish Home primaries instead of being offered automatic spots on the list, but he his demanding that the party ensure that there will always be a religious majority among its MKs.

He also wants "clear guidelines" on diplomatic issues and on matters of religion and state, as well as other matters. Smotrich claims that Bennett is addressing new communities such as the secular and Druze communities, effectively turning a religious party into an Israeli party.

Smotrich said that first and foremost the party must answer the needs of its own sector and only then refer to the rest of the public's requirements.