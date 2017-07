The IDF revealed today a new robot which can carry on it injured fighters as well as equipment. The robot is supposed to enter experimental phases in two months time.

The new robot, which will cost 80,000$ will be able to move automatically and to carry 500 kg of water, food and ammunition and can also be used to evacuate wounded soldiers. However in more difficult terrain it will require a soldier to sit on it and maintain its balance so that it doesn't tip over