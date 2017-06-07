State accepts: Doctors from Hadassah to Shaarei Tzedek

After the state rejected the request to open a Hemato-Oncology unit at Shaarei Tzedek hospital, the Health Ministry has agreed to a suggestion made by the Supreme Court to allow doctors to work at the hospital until the end of 2017 and treat children who they had treated in Hadassah hospital.

The ministry stated that "the decision was reached in order to end the crisis for the benefit of the sick children. One of the fathers of the children said that "it's a shame that we needed a public battle over the issue for 8 months."