Liberman to IDF officer: 'we must deal with agitators'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman met Thursday with the head of the IDF yeshiva students division. Major Yaakov Rashi. Rashi and his family have suffered from serious intimidation by extremist elements in the Eda Haredit, who oppose conscription of yeshiva students to the IDF.

Recently a letter was sent to his house with the word "revenge" written on it and wires protruding from it.

Rashi also mentioned demonstrations and threats he and his family are receiving on a daily basis.

Liberman said that it was "intolerable that an IDF officer is living under threats from any source. We must take a tough approach to these agitators and those who are dispatching them and not to relent until they are behind bars."