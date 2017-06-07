Lapid: Judaism is my heritage and history

During a Channel 2 discussion of claims by parents that there is "religious brainwashing" in the state educational system during the tenure of Education Minister Naftali Bennett, a mother came on the show fuming. The mother said: "Why do we need Torah verses?Why do we need citations from the sages?

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid took a different approach to the matter saying that even though he is opposed to religious brainwashing, he feels that "If I as a proud secular Jew will decide that Judaism belongs to haredim and religious Jews, we are abandoning our Judaism. This is my heritage and history."