19:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Youth injured in Jaffa explosion A 23-year-old man was moderately injured in an explosion in Azza St, in Jaffa. An MDA team is at the spot providing medical treatment to the youth. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

