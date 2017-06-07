19:03 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 9-year-old Jerusalemite hit by car, moderately injured A nine-year-old boy was hit Thursday by a car on Givat Shaul St. in Jerusalem. An MDA team which arrived on the scene provided him with medical attention and transferred him to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital suffering from head injuries.

