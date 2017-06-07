Early stroke detection application at Machon Tal

A new application which can enable early detection of strokes has been developed by students at the Machon Tal campus which is part of the Lev Academic Center.

The new application, which is being used in a pilot scheme by the Herzog hospital, was developed as part of a huge innovative project run by the BGSegev company, which includes a number of subprojects in which students from the Computer Engineering and Industrial Engineering departments participated as well as lecturers from the Academic Center.