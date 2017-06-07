Palestinian deception foiled at UNESCO

Israel prevented a deceptive move by the Palestinians and their supporters at UNESCO during the course of the vote to take place Friday on a resolution recognizing Jewish Hevron and the Cave of the Patriarchs as Palestinian Heritage sites.

The Israeli delegation noted that the Palestinian delegation had failed to mention the conclusions of a professional report issued by the supervisory committee which addresses such requests.

The report states that the Palestinian request to register the Cave of the Patriarchs fails on all three criteria for which the registration is requested and ignores the Jewish and Christian history of the place.

Only after the Israeli delegation threatened legal action, the UNESCO director agreed to change the original resolution and include the report in it.