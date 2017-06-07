18:19 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Watch: While people are sleeping, bear enters house A Colorado resident thought that robbers had broken in to his house but when he looked at his security cameras he discovered that a bear weighing 170 kg was walking around his house for four and a half hours. ► ◄ Last Briefs