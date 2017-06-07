A Colorado resident thought that robbers had broken in to his house but when he looked at his security cameras he discovered that a bear weighing 170 kg was walking around his house for four and a half hours.
|
18:19
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17
Watch: While people are sleeping, bear enters house
