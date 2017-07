18:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Hamas leaders in Gaza tour border with Egypt A senior delegation of Hamas leaders led by the leader of Hamas in the Gaza, Yahya Sanwar, toured Thursday the border with Egypt as part of their joint security program with Egypt. The delegation assessed the activities of the Hamas Interior Ministry in maintaining security on the border. ► ◄ Last Briefs