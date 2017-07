18:05 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Dudi Sela through to third round at Wimbledon For the second time in his career, Israeli tennis player Dudi Sela has reached the third round of Wimbledon after defeating John Eisner in five sets.

