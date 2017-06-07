PA: Hamas responsible for Gaza humanitarian crisis

The Palestinian Authority has condemned what it called the "deception campaign" of the Hamas movement to try and influence public opinion away from the real reason for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The PA claimed that the situation of internal division and the existence of a separate Hamas government in Gaza is the source of their problems.

Tarek Mashrawi, a PA spokesman, accused the Palestinians of using "all types of terror" against residents of the Gaza strip since it violently took over control of the strip in 2007, including illegal executions, seizure of medicines and their division to Hamas operatives and levying illegal taxes.



