Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Indian premier leaves Israel Indian prime minister Narendra Modi departed a short time from Ben Gurion airport after concluding his three-day visit to Israel. Modi will participate in the G-20 conference which will take place in Hamburg Friday.