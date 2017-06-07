Indian prime minister Narendra Modi departed a short time from Ben Gurion airport after concluding his three-day visit to Israel. Modi will participate in the G-20 conference which will take place in Hamburg Friday.
|
17:48
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17
Indian premier leaves Israel
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi departed a short time from Ben Gurion airport after concluding his three-day visit to Israel. Modi will participate in the G-20 conference which will take place in Hamburg Friday.
Last Briefs