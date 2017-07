Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein spoke with Gila Gueta, the wife of Knesset member Yigal Gueta who collapsed during a trip to Prague and is hospitalized in a local hospital.

Edelstein was updated on his condition and told his wife that the Knesset doctor and Knesset officer were available to assist them as necessary. Edelstein and his office maintained contact with the relevant officials in the Knesset and also with the Israeli embassy in Prague.