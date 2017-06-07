Histadrut Labor leader supports Peretz in second round

Pini Kavlo, the deputy director of the Histadrut and director of the Histadrut Labor party faction, has declard his support for Amir Peretz, stating that "he grew threw the ranks of the workers and led struggles for the workers. Peretz is a socialist of the first rank and a resident of the periphery like me. Between the two candidates there isn't any hesitation for me: I am with the socialist candidate."

Peretz is also supported by Shmulik Mizrachi, the head of the pensioners association in Israel, who supported Yitzhak Herzog in the first round.