MK Omer Bar-Lev who lost in the primaries for the leadership of the Labor party will not declare his public support for one of the candidates who progressed to the second round, Avi Gabbay and Amir Peretz.

"I don't intend to recommend to Labor party members who to support. Both of them are worthy. I will stand by whoever will be elected in order to lead the fight against the Right," said Bar Lev.