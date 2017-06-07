Ben-Dahan: National Union MKs should join primaries

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan(Jewish Home) called on the National Union to compete in the primaries within the Jewish Home party.

Ben Dahan says that it is better to compete in primaries and be chosen by hundreds of thousands rather than to be chosen by a small group of delegates. The National Union members are chosen by their delegates but Ben-Dahan despite being a member of the National Union chose to compete in the primaries.

Ben-Dahan believes that the primaries should be geared in a way to encourage the National Union members to join them, and should be supervised in a way that would allow any person to compete.