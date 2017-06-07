Ariel: Bennett's declaration- a mistake

National Union head and Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel sharply attacked the head of the Jewish Home party, Naftali Bennett, for his views on Judea and Samaria.

"When I hear Bennett speak of Arab autonomy in Judea and Samaria, with a flag, a little less than a state, I say no! There will not be a state in Judea and Samaria because it is ours," said Ariel.

Ariel also criticized Bennett for not attempting to achieve party unity. "If you want unity, say so, we will not force the issue. We'll make every effort to achieve unity," said Ariel.