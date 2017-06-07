Earthquake, 6.5 on Richter scale , hits Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale hit the East Philippines Thursday afternoon.
The epicenter of the quake was 558 km southeast of the capital Manila.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17
