15:03 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Terror suspect intercepted in Be'er Sheva' A man suspected of having terrorist intentions has been detained in Be'er Sheva'. Following a report about a person suspected of being a terrorist arriving in Beersheba, police started searches and tracked him down.