A Jewish minor was briefly detained by police during a tour of the Temple Mount on suspicion of bowing at the site against rules banning non-Muslim prayer.
The Honenu legal-aid organization is providing legal assistance to the minor's family.
|
14:46
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17
Jewish minor detained for bowing on the Temple Mount
