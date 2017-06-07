14:46 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Jewish minor detained for bowing on the Temple Mount A Jewish minor was briefly detained by police during a tour of the Temple Mount on suspicion of bowing at the site against rules banning non-Muslim prayer.



The Honenu legal-aid organization is providing legal assistance to the minor's family.