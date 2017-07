14:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Netanyahu and Modi visit mobile desalination plant Read more On the last day of his stay in Israel, Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi visits a mobile desalination unit with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs