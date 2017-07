13:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 3 dead in Syrian bus-station blast At least three people have been killed in an explosion at a bus station in the central Syrian city of Hama, according to Syrian state television. An unspecified number were wounded. ► ◄ Last Briefs