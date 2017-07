12:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 European Parliament members slam glorifying terrorists 17 Members of the European Parliament, from across the political spectrum have pushed back hard on a far-left initiative by fellow MEPs who extended an invitation to relatives of convicted Palestinian Authority terrorists to address the Delegation for relations with Palestine. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs