Severe travel warning up for Mindanao and Solo Island

The Counter-Terrorism Bureau has decided to sharpen the severe travel warning to the island of Mindanao and to the Solo Island group in the southern Philippines.

The bureau said there is a real and tangible risk to Israelis residing in the area due to intensification of the activities of terrorist organizations, especially the global jihad organizations operating in the Mindanao region (including the island of Mindanao and the Solo Group). It recommends avoiding the area and for those who are already there to leave immediately.