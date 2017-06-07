12:19
News Briefs

  Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17

Rosh Ha'ayin resident arrested in synagogue arson

A 35-year-old resident of Rosh Ha'ayin has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a synagogue on Hanevi'im Street in the city.

Heavy damage was caused to the synagogue, including the burning of a Torah scroll.

