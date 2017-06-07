United States President Donald Trump called North Korea "a global threat" Thursday morning.
Speaking ahead of the G20 conference in Poland Trump promised "consequences for their very, very bad behaviour."
|
12:11
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17
Trump: Consequences for North Korea's very bad behavior
United States President Donald Trump called North Korea "a global threat" Thursday morning.
Speaking ahead of the G20 conference in Poland Trump promised "consequences for their very, very bad behaviour."
Last Briefs