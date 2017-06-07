12:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Trump: Consequences for North Korea's very bad behavior United States President Donald Trump called North Korea "a global threat" Thursday morning. Speaking ahead of the G20 conference in Poland Trump promised "consequences for their very, very bad behaviour." ► ◄ Last Briefs