Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Nerandra Modi flew Thursday morning in a helicopter from Jerusalem to Haifa. The two leaders went to the British military cemetery where Indian soldiers who had fought in World War I were buried, laying wreaths in the soldiers' memorial and unveiling a sign in their memory.