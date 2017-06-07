3 finalists to head IDF Radio

The search committee to find a successor to Yaron Dekel as commander of Israel Defense Forces Radio has chosen three finalists who will be interviewed by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

The finalists are Maya Lahat-Kerman, a programmer at the station, Shimon Elkabetz of the Israel Broadcasting Authority and Yehoshua Mor-Yosef, a former media adviser at the Foreign Ministry who served as a spokesman for the National Religious Party before it became Jewish Home and for the Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.