Ministry: 2 blood-cancer units won't be professional

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov claims that the opposition to the establishment of a pediatric hemato-oncology department at Shaare Zedek Medical Center stems from the assessment that if two departments are established, they will not be professional.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio regarding the establishment of such a unit as a possible solution to the crisis at Hadassah Hospital, he said that Hadassah's department "will continue the rehabilitation process. Two or three physicians will work at the Shaare Zedek clinic during the interim period."