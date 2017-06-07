11:24 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Sea of Galilee trail closed to hikers due to pollution The Israel Nature and National Parks Authority closed a hiking trail in Nahal Zaki, north of Lake Kinneret/the Sea of Galilee, on Thursday morning until further notice due to pollution, according to Walla!. ► ◄ Last Briefs