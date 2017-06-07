11:24
Sea of Galilee trail closed to hikers due to pollution

The Israel Nature and National Parks Authority closed a hiking trail in Nahal Zaki, north of Lake Kinneret/the Sea of Galilee, on Thursday morning until further notice due to pollution, according to Walla!.

