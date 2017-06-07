The Israel Nature and National Parks Authority closed a hiking trail in Nahal Zaki, north of Lake Kinneret/the Sea of Galilee, on Thursday morning until further notice due to pollution, according to Walla!.
|
11:24
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17
Sea of Galilee trail closed to hikers due to pollution
The Israel Nature and National Parks Authority closed a hiking trail in Nahal Zaki, north of Lake Kinneret/the Sea of Galilee, on Thursday morning until further notice due to pollution, according to Walla!.
Last Briefs