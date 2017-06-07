Report: 21% drop in inquiries to Comptroller's Office

The Movement for Governance and Democracy, which monitors the activities of the state comptroller, has issued a report that says 11,827 complaints were filed with the comptroller in 2016, a drop of 21 percent from the 15,000 complaints submitted in 2015 and about the same number as in 2010.

With increased hiring in recent years, in 2015, every employee handled an average of 91 complaints, while in 2016 each worker handled only 67 complaints, indicating that the efficiency of the State Comptroller's manpower and resources had decreased. The Movement for Governance and Democracy says that the decline in the public turning to the institution, which is meant to be an address for complaints, is a warning sign against the loss of public trust in the State Comptroller's Office and its functioning.