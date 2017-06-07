Hague petition against funders of Gaza sewage plant!

Chairman Yair Farjoun of the Ashkelon Coast Council has suggested petitioning the international court in The Hague against the European countries that participated in the construction of the sewage treatment plant in Gaza and undertook to operate it.

Commenting on a ban on bathing at the region's Zikim beach that started on Wednesday due to sewage from Gaza, Farjoun said, "The countries that poured money into Gaza without supervision will not have the right to discharge sewage without supervision." Farjoun warned a month ago of the environmental dangers of the reduction of electricity to Gaza for operation of the plant in the power struggle between Hamas and Fatah. He said, "In my opinion, Hamas is using a tactic of 'mud war' against the state." The idea of a legal fight was one of a "variety of ideas" that Israeli authorities should think about.