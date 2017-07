09:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 Tamuz 12, 5777 , 06/07/17 'New daycare guidelines harm haredi communities' Read more Haredi Member of Knesset Yaakov Asher says the government needs to put more money into building daycare centers for haredi communities, and slams "contradiction." ► ◄ Last Briefs