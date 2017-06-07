Frutarom completes purchase of Montreal firm

Haifa-based Frutarom Industries Ltd., one of the world's 10 largest companies in the field of flavors and specialty fine ingredients, has announced the exercise of its option for the purchase of the remaining 5-percent balance of share capital of Les Ingredients Alimentaires BSA Inc. of Canada for approximately $2 million (about 2.75 million Canadian dollars).

The other 95 percent of BSA’s share capital in May 2015. BSA was founded in 1989 and its particular focus is on savory seasonings and functioning ingedients in the areas of processed meats and convenience foods. The partners now managing BSA successfully will continue in their managerial roles with the company, which employes 150 people at its large and efficient production site in Montreal and around 150 employees.